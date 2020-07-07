All apartments in Minneapolis
5350 41st Ave S.
5350 41st Ave S

5350 41st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5350 41st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Minneapolis! Available immediately. The main level has the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The lower level is partially finished with bathroom and laundry. This home is in a great location, blocks from the Light Rail, Minnehaha Park as well as the Airport and the Mall of America being nearby. There is off street parking and a one car attached garage.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Small dog or cat are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance otherwise liability only coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5350 41st Ave S have any available units?
5350 41st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5350 41st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5350 41st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 41st Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5350 41st Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5350 41st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5350 41st Ave S offers parking.
Does 5350 41st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5350 41st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 41st Ave S have a pool?
No, 5350 41st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5350 41st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5350 41st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 41st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 41st Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 41st Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 41st Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

