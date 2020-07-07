5350 41st Ave S.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in South Minneapolis! Available immediately. The main level has the living room, kitchen, and bedroom. The lower level is partially finished with bathroom and laundry. This home is in a great location, blocks from the Light Rail, Minnehaha Park as well as the Airport and the Mall of America being nearby. There is off street parking and a one car attached garage.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Small dog or cat are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance otherwise liability only coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.