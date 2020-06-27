Amenities

535 E Minnehaha Parkway Available 09/01/19 3 Bed 2 Bath Minnehaha Creek Home - Spacious home located on Minnehaha Creek offering many upgrades, fenced backyard, lower level family room and recreation room. Other features of this sensational home include: Large eat in kitchen, living room with fireplace, large sun filled deck, and all three bedrooms on the same level. Lower level living room with office room. Enjoy the Minnehaha Parkway just outside your front steps. Close proximity to parks, city lakes, freeway access, and schools, Prime Minnehaha Pkwy location.

Call Jesse Halverson for a showing today 612-234-5380.



(RLNE5021314)