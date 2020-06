Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spectacular 3BR, 3BA Grant Park upper level townhome with rooftop patio and downtown skyline views. Located in the secure courtyard of the complex, this townhome features a fully remodeled kitchen, new flooring on main level, two living spaces, gas fireplace, two master suites, 2 indoor heated parking stalls right outside back entrance and more! Enjoy all the privacy of townhome living, and all the amenities and services of a high rise complex!