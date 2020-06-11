Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5214 Zenith Ave So.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5214 Zenith Ave So
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5214 Zenith Ave So
5214 Zenith Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5214 Zenith Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4590700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have any available units?
5214 Zenith Ave So doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5214 Zenith Ave So currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Zenith Ave So is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Zenith Ave So pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So offer parking?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have a pool?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have accessible units?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Similar Pages
Minneapolis 1 Bedrooms
Minneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with Parking
Minneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Whittier
Loring Park
Marcy Holmes
Warehouse District
Downtown West
Uptown
Elliot Park
Carag
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University