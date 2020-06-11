All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5214 Zenith Ave So.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5214 Zenith Ave So
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5214 Zenith Ave So

5214 Zenith Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5214 Zenith Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4590700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have any available units?
5214 Zenith Ave So doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5214 Zenith Ave So currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Zenith Ave So is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Zenith Ave So pet-friendly?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So offer parking?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have a pool?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have accessible units?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Zenith Ave So have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Zenith Ave So does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Mill City Apts
625 2nd St N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University