521 S 7th Street

Experience true loft living in the heart of Downtown Mpls in this 6th floor Sexton Lofts two level 2BR, 2BA with western exposure and large balcony. Unit features include brick exterior walls and ceiling, concrete pillars, oversized windows bringing in great natural light, wood flooring on main level, large kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; open floor plan with lofted master suite, 20 ft. ceilings and more! Sexton Lofts is an amazing downtown location just one block from Skyway.