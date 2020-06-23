All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

521 S 7th Street

521 7th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

521 7th Street South, Minneapolis, MN 55415
Elliot Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience true loft living in the heart of Downtown Mpls in this 6th floor Sexton Lofts two level 2BR, 2BA with western exposure and large balcony. Unit features include brick exterior walls and ceiling, concrete pillars, oversized windows bringing in great natural light, wood flooring on main level, large kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; open floor plan with lofted master suite, 20 ft. ceilings and more! Sexton Lofts is an amazing downtown location just one block from Skyway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S 7th Street have any available units?
521 S 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S 7th Street have?
Some of 521 S 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 S 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 S 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 521 S 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 S 7th Street offers parking.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S 7th Street have a pool?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 S 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 S 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
