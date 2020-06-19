515 N 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Live affordably in the North Loop in this River Station top floor 2BR, 2BA condo with tons of sunlight and over 1200 square feet! Located just 2 blocks from West River Parkway, and steps from all the restaurants and shopping the North Loop has to offer, this south facing condo features updated stainless steel appliances, open and versatile living/dining area, balcony with partial downtown skyline views, corner master suite with tons of windows and sunlight, window treatments installed and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.