All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 515 N 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
515 N 1st Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

515 N 1st Street

515 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Warehouse District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

515 North 1st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Live affordably in the North Loop in this River Station top floor 2BR, 2BA condo with tons of sunlight and over 1200 square feet! Located just 2 blocks from West River Parkway, and steps from all the restaurants and shopping the North Loop has to offer, this south facing condo features updated stainless steel appliances, open and versatile living/dining area, balcony with partial downtown skyline views, corner master suite with tons of windows and sunlight, window treatments installed and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 N 1st Street have any available units?
515 N 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 N 1st Street have?
Some of 515 N 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 N 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 N 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 N 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 N 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 515 N 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 N 1st Street offers parking.
Does 515 N 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 N 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 N 1st Street have a pool?
No, 515 N 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 N 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 515 N 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 N 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 N 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University