5053 Ewing Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Beautifully maintained three-bedroom two-story home with a formal dining room located one block from the fashionable 50th & France area in downtown Edina. This highly desirable area boasts many fine shops, restaurants, a movie theater, drug store, banks, and grocery store all within walking distance. Home features hardwood floors throughout,

central air conditioning, gas fireplace, and a premium ADT Security system. The tall fenced year provides a great deal privacy and is ideal for a dog to run free. The backyard has a fenced-in 40’ garden ready for you to start your Spring garden. A lawnmower is included. There is a $50 per pet-rent add-on for those with pets.



You can see a video of the property by searching for 5053 Ewing on Youtube.