Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5053 Ewing Avenue S
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

5053 Ewing Avenue S

5053 Ewing Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5053 Ewing Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Beautifully maintained three-bedroom two-story home with a formal dining room located one block from the fashionable 50th & France area in downtown Edina. This highly desirable area boasts many fine shops, restaurants, a movie theater, drug store, banks, and grocery store all within walking distance. Home features hardwood floors throughout,
central air conditioning, gas fireplace, and a premium ADT Security system. The tall fenced year provides a great deal privacy and is ideal for a dog to run free. The backyard has a fenced-in 40’ garden ready for you to start your Spring garden. A lawnmower is included. There is a $50 per pet-rent add-on for those with pets.

You can see a video of the property by searching for 5053 Ewing on Youtube.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have any available units?
5053 Ewing Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have?
Some of 5053 Ewing Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Ewing Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Ewing Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Ewing Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5053 Ewing Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Ewing Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Ewing Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5053 Ewing Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5053 Ewing Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Ewing Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Ewing Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

