5050 30th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom home just a few block form Minnehaha parkway. Nice hardwood floors on main level with living and dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen with new flooring including range, refrigerator/freezer and microwave. Upper level stairs lead to attic that is not usable for living quarters. Lower level has carpeted lounge room, full laundry and storage room. Back yard has a 1 car garage and a storage room attached. Also features a front 3 season porch.

Cat is allowed with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum for the 1st year. There is also a $20 pet application fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Please no smoking in this home. $15 monthly furnace maintenance fee. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890