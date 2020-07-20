All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

5050 30th Ave S

5050 30th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5050 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom, 1 full bathroom home just a few block form Minnehaha parkway. Nice hardwood floors on main level with living and dining room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen with new flooring including range, refrigerator/freezer and microwave. Upper level stairs lead to attic that is not usable for living quarters. Lower level has carpeted lounge room, full laundry and storage room. Back yard has a 1 car garage and a storage room attached. Also features a front 3 season porch.
Cat is allowed with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month or a $250 pet rent lump sum for the 1st year. There is also a $20 pet application fee.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Please no smoking in this home. $15 monthly furnace maintenance fee. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 30th Ave S have any available units?
5050 30th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 30th Ave S have?
Some of 5050 30th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5050 30th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5050 30th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5050 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5050 30th Ave S offers parking.
Does 5050 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5050 30th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5050 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5050 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5050 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5050 30th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
