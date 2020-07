Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to The Landings. A rare opportunity to lease a highly desired townhome in the sought after neighborhood of North Loop! This beautiful home is within walking distance of the river front, shops, restaurant and more! Updated features include fresh paint, refinished floors, stunning kitchen with high end appliances along with smart home functionality for your ultimate convenience. Private two car garage

and large deck to enjoy many memories with your friends & family.