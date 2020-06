Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Live in this recently renovated two bed, two bath in the heart of the North Loop! Enjoy all that the North Loop has to offer in terms of restaurants, bars, and shopping right outside your front door without breaking the bank. One indoor heated parking stall included in rent as well as water, sewage, trash, basic cable, and internet.