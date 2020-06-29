All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
4940 Cedar Avenue S
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:49 AM

4940 Cedar Avenue S

4940 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4940 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4940 Cedar Avenue S Available 04/30/20 Lovely 4BR Home in S Minneapolis with Lake Nokomis views! - No phone calls please - submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Pet-Friendly! Submit Contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home features: Lake Nokomis views, gleaming hardwood floors, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms on a main level, spacious updated kitchen w/ granite and SS appliances, family room addition w/new carpet, remodeled basement w/ amusement room, space for an office, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, 2 car garage with additional off street parking, exterior is newly painted, new landscaping, a patio that will make your neighbors jealous. Just move in and enjoy! Rent2own Only - Traditional Lease not available. View this home and dozens more at www.612RentNow.com

(RLNE5357635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have any available units?
4940 Cedar Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have?
Some of 4940 Cedar Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Cedar Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Cedar Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Cedar Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 Cedar Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4940 Cedar Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4940 Cedar Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4940 Cedar Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4940 Cedar Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Cedar Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4940 Cedar Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

