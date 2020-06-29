Amenities

4940 Cedar Avenue S Available 04/30/20 Lovely 4BR Home in S Minneapolis with Lake Nokomis views! - No phone calls please - submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Pet-Friendly! Submit Contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home features: Lake Nokomis views, gleaming hardwood floors, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms on a main level, spacious updated kitchen w/ granite and SS appliances, family room addition w/new carpet, remodeled basement w/ amusement room, space for an office, 2 bedrooms and a full bath, 2 car garage with additional off street parking, exterior is newly painted, new landscaping, a patio that will make your neighbors jealous. Just move in and enjoy! Rent2own Only - Traditional Lease not available. View this home and dozens more at www.612RentNow.com



