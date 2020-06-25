4922 Newton Ave. N

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

4 Bedroom 1 bath house! - Great 4 bedroom 1 bath house in beautiful Shingle Creek Neighborhood. Great central location, as it's only a few mins away from Highway 100! Close to restaurants and shopping!



This property has a huge backyard perfect for grilling and yard games.

The house has real hardwood floors, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and much more!



Initial Rental Requirements

* NO evictions or UDs



