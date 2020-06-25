4922 Newton Ave. N

Amenities
4 Bedroom 1 bath house! - Great 4 bedroom 1 bath house in beautiful Shingle Creek Neighborhood. Great central location, as it's only a few mins away from Highway 100! Close to restaurants and shopping!
This property has a huge backyard perfect for grilling and yard games.
The house has real hardwood floors, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and much more!
Contact us now to set up a showing. Email is the preferred/fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this listing.
Initial Rental Requirements
* NO evictions or UDs
(RLNE3480141)