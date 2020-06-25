All apartments in Minneapolis
4922 Newton Ave. N
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4922 Newton Ave. N

4922 Newton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Newton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Shingle Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1 bath house! - Great 4 bedroom 1 bath house in beautiful Shingle Creek Neighborhood. Great central location, as it's only a few mins away from Highway 100! Close to restaurants and shopping!

This property has a huge backyard perfect for grilling and yard games.
The house has real hardwood floors, finished basement, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and much more!

Contact us now to set up a showing. Email is the preferred/fastest method of communication, so reply directly to this listing.

Initial Rental Requirements
* NO evictions or UDs

(RLNE3480141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Newton Ave. N have any available units?
4922 Newton Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4922 Newton Ave. N have?
Some of 4922 Newton Ave. N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Newton Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Newton Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Newton Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Newton Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Newton Ave. N offer parking?
No, 4922 Newton Ave. N does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Newton Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Newton Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Newton Ave. N have a pool?
No, 4922 Newton Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Newton Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 4922 Newton Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Newton Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Newton Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
