4821 Lyndale Ave Available 08/01/20 South Minneapolis Single Family Home, 1.25 Baths, Attached Garage Fenced Yard - This home is in excellent condition it has recently has been upgraded with all new windows and central air. Video walkthrough is on Guardian Property Managements website.



The home has hardwood floors on the main level and and a finished basement with carpet.



There is a one car garage attached to the front of the home and there is no alley in the back.



On the main level will find a large kitchen and dining room with side door to the back yard. There are also two bedrooms and a full bath along with a large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace.



Downstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom, quarter bath, family room, office and laundry area. The basement feels very fresh and has all new carpet and the bathroom is new.



As a renter you will be responsible for lawn, snow, and all utilities.



Applications are available on the Guardian Property Management website. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit history (Guardian Property Management will not use credit score but will be using information from your credit report), rental/work history and includes a criminal background check. For full criteria please visit our website and click “apply now” on the listed unit.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



