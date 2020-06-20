All apartments in Minneapolis
4821 Lyndale Ave
4821 Lyndale Ave

4821 Lyndale Avenue South · (612) 501-6863
Location

4821 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4821 Lyndale Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4821 Lyndale Ave Available 08/01/20 South Minneapolis Single Family Home, 1.25 Baths, Attached Garage Fenced Yard - This home is in excellent condition it has recently has been upgraded with all new windows and central air. Video walkthrough is on Guardian Property Managements website.

The home has hardwood floors on the main level and and a finished basement with carpet.

There is a one car garage attached to the front of the home and there is no alley in the back.

On the main level will find a large kitchen and dining room with side door to the back yard. There are also two bedrooms and a full bath along with a large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace.

Downstairs you will find the 3rd bedroom, quarter bath, family room, office and laundry area. The basement feels very fresh and has all new carpet and the bathroom is new.

As a renter you will be responsible for lawn, snow, and all utilities.

Applications are available on the Guardian Property Management website. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit history (Guardian Property Management will not use credit score but will be using information from your credit report), rental/work history and includes a criminal background check. For full criteria please visit our website and click “apply now” on the listed unit.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4929673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have any available units?
4821 Lyndale Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 Lyndale Ave have?
Some of 4821 Lyndale Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Lyndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Lyndale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Lyndale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 Lyndale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Lyndale Ave does offer parking.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have a pool?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Lyndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Lyndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
