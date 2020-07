Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lake Harriet 2 Story Home - 3br/2ba, Newly Renovated - Located only 3 blocks to Lake Harriet, this classic 1920's 2-story has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.



Newly finished hardwood floors, freshly painted, large fenced rear yard, and the location are sure to please you in this long term rental.



Tenants pay all utilities.



Preapproved pets ok, with $50 monthly pet fee.



(RLNE4592045)