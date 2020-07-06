All apartments in Minneapolis
4727 Emerson Ave N

4727 Emerson Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4727 Emerson Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91200a00e1 ---- Updated home in quiet area with 2 bedrooms up. Also has basement office. Available immediately. Must have excellent rental references and stable income. No pets or smoking. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage, gas and electric. Do not call or email. Use the link in the ad to book an appointment. All adults to complete rental application and screening. See rental criteria here: http://www.rentalmanagementguys.com/rental-application-policies/ Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have any available units?
4727 Emerson Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4727 Emerson Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Emerson Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Emerson Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Emerson Ave N offers parking.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have a pool?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 Emerson Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 Emerson Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

