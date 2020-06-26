All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 4705 1st Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
4705 1st Avenue S
Last updated June 26 2019 at 5:44 PM

4705 1st Avenue S

4705 1st Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Tangletown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4705 1st Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another great addition by Jadde and RentersWarehouse! This 3BD/1BA Single Family home in the desirable Tangletown neighborhood is available for a 7/1 move in!! Burroughs School District, easy access to 35W, one mile from Lake Harriet! A close walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores! Main floor features spacious living room with natural light, formal dining room, large family room, and fireplace. Upstairs includes 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom. Fenced backyard with patio and 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. However, water/sewer included in rent. All rents credits included in price. (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $2,395) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,395) (One-time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: No cats, and dogs case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) This property is not approved for Section 8. To schedule a showing please visit https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 1st Avenue S have any available units?
4705 1st Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 1st Avenue S have?
Some of 4705 1st Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 1st Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4705 1st Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 1st Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 1st Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4705 1st Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4705 1st Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4705 1st Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 1st Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 1st Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4705 1st Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4705 1st Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4705 1st Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 1st Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 1st Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University