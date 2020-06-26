4705 1st Avenue S

Amenities

Another great addition by Jadde and RentersWarehouse! This 3BD/1BA Single Family home in the desirable Tangletown neighborhood is available for a 7/1 move in!! Burroughs School District, easy access to 35W, one mile from Lake Harriet! A close walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores! Main floor features spacious living room with natural light, formal dining room, large family room, and fireplace. Upstairs includes 3 large bedrooms and full bathroom. Fenced backyard with patio and 2 car garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. However, water/sewer included in rent. All rents credits included in price. (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $2,395) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,395) (One-time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: No cats, and dogs case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) This property is not approved for Section 8. To schedule a showing please visit https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery