4704 36th Ave S

This cute and cozy 1 BR/1 BA home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood and is next to Minnehaha Creek, close to Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, the Hiawatha Golf Course, and easy access to bike paths and the light rail.



This home also features a four-season porch allowing an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors and two off-street parking spots.



Cats okay! Max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets - Cats allowed, max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.

No smoking

Max 3 of occupants

Available NOW

Off-street parking, no garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing