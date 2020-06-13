4704 36th Ave S

Amenities
This cute and cozy 1 BR/1 BA home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood and is next to Minnehaha Creek, close to Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, the Hiawatha Golf Course, and easy access to bike paths and the light rail.
This home also features a four-season porch allowing an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors and two off-street parking spots.
Cats okay! Max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets - Cats allowed, max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.
No smoking
Max 3 of occupants
Available NOW
Off-street parking, no garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing