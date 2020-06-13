All apartments in Minneapolis
4704 36th Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4704 36th Ave S

4704 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4704 36th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Ericsson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
This cute and cozy 1 BR/1 BA home is located in a beautiful, quiet neighborhood and is next to Minnehaha Creek, close to Minnehaha Falls, Lake Nokomis, the Hiawatha Golf Course, and easy access to bike paths and the light rail.

This home also features a four-season porch allowing an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors and two off-street parking spots.

Cats okay! Max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets - Cats allowed, max of 2. Sorry, no dogs.
No smoking
Max 3 of occupants
Available NOW
Off-street parking, no garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 36th Ave S have any available units?
4704 36th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 36th Ave S have?
Some of 4704 36th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4704 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4704 36th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4704 36th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4704 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 36th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4704 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4704 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4704 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
