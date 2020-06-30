4618 North Camden Avenue

Amenities
Newly refinished single family home in the Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis. Just minutes from the I-94.
Close to parks, restaurants; minutes away from NE Mpls and Downtown
Features 3 bedrooms with additional office/den space and has 1.75 bathrooms.
Large, open kitchen and living room
Fenced in back yard and off street parking off ally
Giant master bedroom with walk-in closet
Washer & Dryer in basement.
Forced air furnace with Central A/C.
Dishwasher and gas stove
-Tenants must pass credit/background check, no UD's or evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of at least 650, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee per adult. Sorry property hasn't been approved for Section 8.
To Apply or set up a showing, please visit Rascoinvestments.com
or
https://showmojo.com/l/5904cb90cd
