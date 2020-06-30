All apartments in Minneapolis
4618 North Camden Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:06 AM

4618 North Camden Avenue

4618 North Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4618 North Camden Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Newly refinished single family home in the Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis. Just minutes from the I-94.
Close to parks, restaurants; minutes away from NE Mpls and Downtown

Features 3 bedrooms with additional office/den space and has 1.75 bathrooms.
Large, open kitchen and living room
Fenced in back yard and off street parking off ally
Giant master bedroom with walk-in closet
Washer & Dryer in basement.
Forced air furnace with Central A/C.
Dishwasher and gas stove

-Tenants must pass credit/background check, no UD's or evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of at least 650, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee per adult. Sorry property hasn't been approved for Section 8.

To Apply or set up a showing, please visit Rascoinvestments.com

or

https://showmojo.com/l/5904cb90cd

Schedule a Showing Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 North Camden Avenue have any available units?
4618 North Camden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 North Camden Avenue have?
Some of 4618 North Camden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 North Camden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4618 North Camden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 North Camden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4618 North Camden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4618 North Camden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4618 North Camden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4618 North Camden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4618 North Camden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 North Camden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4618 North Camden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4618 North Camden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4618 North Camden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 North Camden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4618 North Camden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
