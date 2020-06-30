4618 North Camden Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Newly refinished single family home in the Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis. Just minutes from the I-94.

Close to parks, restaurants; minutes away from NE Mpls and Downtown



Features 3 bedrooms with additional office/den space and has 1.75 bathrooms.

Large, open kitchen and living room

Fenced in back yard and off street parking off ally

Giant master bedroom with walk-in closet

Washer & Dryer in basement.

Forced air furnace with Central A/C.

Dishwasher and gas stove



-Tenants must pass credit/background check, no UD's or evictions or felonies for past 7 yrs, have verifible income, have credit score of at least 650, and have good rental history to be considered. $50 application fee per adult. Sorry property hasn't been approved for Section 8.



To Apply or set up a showing, please visit Rascoinvestments.com



or



https://showmojo.com/l/5904cb90cd



Schedule a Showing Online