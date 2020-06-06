4615 Russell Ave North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with large Den! Victory Neighborhood - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with a large den and family room! Located in highly sought after Victory neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, large finished basement, 2 car garage, and much more!

Just steps away from great bike trails at Victory Memorial Parkway!!



Contact us now to set up a showing!



Elite Property Management Group 763.445.2639



*Pets allowed

*No prior UDs/Evictions



(RLNE3263522)