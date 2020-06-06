All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4615 Russell Ave North

4615 North Russell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4615 North Russell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with large Den! Victory Neighborhood - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with a large den and family room! Located in highly sought after Victory neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood floors, large finished basement, 2 car garage, and much more!
Just steps away from great bike trails at Victory Memorial Parkway!!

Contact us now to set up a showing!

Elite Property Management Group 763.445.2639

*Pets allowed
*No prior UDs/Evictions

(RLNE3263522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Russell Ave North have any available units?
4615 Russell Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Russell Ave North have?
Some of 4615 Russell Ave North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Russell Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Russell Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Russell Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Russell Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Russell Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Russell Ave North offers parking.
Does 4615 Russell Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Russell Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Russell Ave North have a pool?
No, 4615 Russell Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Russell Ave North have accessible units?
No, 4615 Russell Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Russell Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Russell Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

