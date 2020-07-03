All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

4418 Lyndale Ave South

4418 Lyndale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
East Harriet

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18a4d1b02c ----
Wonderfully redone 2 bedroom side-by-side duplex. Main floor features hardwood floors and a brand new kitchen with dishwasher and microwave plus everything else you expect. Upstairs has a full bath and 2 bedrooms, also with hardwood floors. New windows. Separate private basement (divided from next door renter) which has laundry equipment. 1 car garage, private treed back yard. Walkable to much. Great property and location. Professional leasing company, screening required. Cats OK, sorry no dogs nor smoking. Available May 1, renter to pay gas & electric.

2 Story Side By Side
Garage
Laundry
Private Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have any available units?
4418 Lyndale Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have?
Some of 4418 Lyndale Ave South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Lyndale Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Lyndale Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Lyndale Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4418 Lyndale Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 4418 Lyndale Ave South offers parking.
Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Lyndale Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have a pool?
No, 4418 Lyndale Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4418 Lyndale Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Lyndale Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Lyndale Ave South has units with dishwashers.

