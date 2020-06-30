4315 Bryant Avenue S

Amenities

Another listing from Bryan @ Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous 1Bed 1Bath unit in Prime Minneapolis Location just blocks away from Lake Harriet. This top level unit features 1 bedroom with large closet, 1 full bathroom, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Hardwood Floors, Large Closets, Large living space with ample natural light. Tenant is responsible for electricity. HOA covers water/sewer, gas and trash. Unit includes locked storage area in basement. Also, Laundry room located in the basement. Move in date = May 1st, 2020. (Rent: $1,450) (Security Deposit: $1,450) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. WANT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com