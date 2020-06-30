All apartments in Minneapolis
4315 Bryant Avenue S
4315 Bryant Avenue S

4315 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
East Harriet

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Another listing from Bryan @ Renters Warehouse!! Gorgeous 1Bed 1Bath unit in Prime Minneapolis Location just blocks away from Lake Harriet. This top level unit features 1 bedroom with large closet, 1 full bathroom, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite countertops, Hardwood Floors, Large Closets, Large living space with ample natural light. Tenant is responsible for electricity. HOA covers water/sewer, gas and trash. Unit includes locked storage area in basement. Also, Laundry room located in the basement. Move in date = May 1st, 2020. (Rent: $1,450) (Security Deposit: $1,450) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing. WANT TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE EMAIL!! BLang@renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have any available units?
4315 Bryant Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have?
Some of 4315 Bryant Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Bryant Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Bryant Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Bryant Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S offer parking?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Bryant Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Bryant Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

