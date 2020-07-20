All apartments in Minneapolis
February 11 2020

4143 Girard Ave N

4143 North Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4143 North Girard Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4143 Girard Ave N 4 bedroom 2 bath Hardwood floors - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in a great and quiet neighborhood. Right on the bus line. Fenced yard with garage. Full living and dining area witch large kitchen. Washer and Dryer hook up provided for free. Nice sized bedrooms and spacious yard.All tenants required to have service plus plan from Center-point. $35 Application fee per adult.

Requirements:
-NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
-NO felonies within the last 10 years.
-NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
-Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
-Credit score of 600 or above.

(RLNE5294726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Girard Ave N have any available units?
4143 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 4143 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Girard Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4143 Girard Ave N offers parking.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 Girard Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 Girard Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
