4143 2nd Avenue S
Last updated October 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

4143 2nd Avenue S

4143 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4143 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available December 1st! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home offers hardwood floors updated kitchen with S.S. appliances, private and spacious fully fenced backyard with paver patio for outdoor enjoyment, Newer 2 car garage. Conveniently located less than 5 mins to Downtown Minneapolis, restaurants, entertainment, parks and public transportation. Easy access to 35W. Dogs/cats welcome with additional pet deposit. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 650 + Application Fee $55 per adult. Book all showings online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 2nd Avenue S have any available units?
4143 2nd Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 2nd Avenue S have?
Some of 4143 2nd Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 2nd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4143 2nd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 2nd Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 2nd Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4143 2nd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4143 2nd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4143 2nd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 2nd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 2nd Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4143 2nd Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4143 2nd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4143 2nd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 2nd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 2nd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

