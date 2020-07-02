4143 2nd Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Available December 1st! This charming 2 bedroom,1 bathroom home offers hardwood floors updated kitchen with S.S. appliances, private and spacious fully fenced backyard with paver patio for outdoor enjoyment, Newer 2 car garage. Conveniently located less than 5 mins to Downtown Minneapolis, restaurants, entertainment, parks and public transportation. Easy access to 35W. Dogs/cats welcome with additional pet deposit. This property is not approved for section 8. Income must be 3x the rent and credit must be 650 + Application Fee $55 per adult. Book all showings online.