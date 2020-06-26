Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

411 Morgan Ave North - Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this location is just minutes from downtown, North loop and Bryn Mawr. With upgrades throughout the property, this is a one of a kind unit in a perfectly located neighborhood. It is minutes from Hwy 55 and Interstate 394, while a few extra minutes in the car will run you into both Downtown and Uptown.

A short bike ride takes you to both the Iconic Bryn Mawr Pizzeria as well as the best chai latte in town at Cuppa Java. Similarly, bike or walk a few blocks to the west and you run into Theodore Wirth Park where there is a great beach with picnic areas and walking trails!



This 1 bedroom upper unit is located in a duplex and was just renovated with new carpet, cabinets and paint throughout the unit. Electricity and Gas are the only utility bills the tenant is responsible for. Landlord also takes care of lawn care and snow removal as well, so the property is totally maintenance free! Laundry is also on-site for tenant use, so no need to head off to a laundromat.

Check out our website to schedule a showing!



(RLNE3426856)