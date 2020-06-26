All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

411 Morgan Ave North

411 Morgan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

411 Morgan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Harrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
411 Morgan Ave North - Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this location is just minutes from downtown, North loop and Bryn Mawr. With upgrades throughout the property, this is a one of a kind unit in a perfectly located neighborhood. It is minutes from Hwy 55 and Interstate 394, while a few extra minutes in the car will run you into both Downtown and Uptown.
A short bike ride takes you to both the Iconic Bryn Mawr Pizzeria as well as the best chai latte in town at Cuppa Java. Similarly, bike or walk a few blocks to the west and you run into Theodore Wirth Park where there is a great beach with picnic areas and walking trails!

This 1 bedroom upper unit is located in a duplex and was just renovated with new carpet, cabinets and paint throughout the unit. Electricity and Gas are the only utility bills the tenant is responsible for. Landlord also takes care of lawn care and snow removal as well, so the property is totally maintenance free! Laundry is also on-site for tenant use, so no need to head off to a laundromat.
Check out our website to schedule a showing!

(RLNE3426856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Morgan Ave North have any available units?
411 Morgan Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Morgan Ave North have?
Some of 411 Morgan Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Morgan Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
411 Morgan Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Morgan Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Morgan Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 411 Morgan Ave North offer parking?
No, 411 Morgan Ave North does not offer parking.
Does 411 Morgan Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Morgan Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Morgan Ave North have a pool?
No, 411 Morgan Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 411 Morgan Ave North have accessible units?
No, 411 Morgan Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Morgan Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Morgan Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.
