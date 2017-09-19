All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
41 4th Avenue N
41 4th Avenue N

41 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

41 4th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rare North Loop 2.5BR, 2.5BA townhome available at Renaissance on the River, that lives like a 3BR unit. This 3 level townhome features one indoor garage stall and one outdoor driveway parking stall, stainless steel appliances and gas range, granite countertops and kitchen island, large patio off kitchen, balcony off master bedroom, living room fireplace, and access to courtyard from living room entrance. Renaissance on the River in a great location just off West River Parkway, and a short walk to restaurants, shopping and retail. One of the best and quiet downtown locations in all of Mpls!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 4th Avenue N have any available units?
41 4th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 4th Avenue N have?
Some of 41 4th Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 4th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
41 4th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 4th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 41 4th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 41 4th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 41 4th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 41 4th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 4th Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 4th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 41 4th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 41 4th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 41 4th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 41 4th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 4th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
