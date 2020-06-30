All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 408 Russell Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
408 Russell Ave N
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:51 AM

408 Russell Ave N

408 Russell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

408 Russell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
business center
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bryn Mawr neighborhood is the northwestern anchor to the Minneapolis beautiful chain of lakes, yet it is just minutes from shopping and business centers; and a number of important historic sites.
This gorgeous upper level-1 bedroom + Office/ 1 bath Duplex is surrounded by over 650 acres of parks, lakes, and trails, and retains much of its original small town charm, while having very good access to some of the best urban and natural features of Minneapolis and the nearby suburbs. Newer paint throughout and new carpet in the office! Beautiful hardwood floors make this unit very warm and inviting. Sunny kitchen with lots of cupboard space. Wonderful open floor plan. Living and dining room offer nice built in's. This unit also has basement for additional space. Shared washer and dryer. 1 car garage! Available March 1st, 2020. $1050/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Russell Ave N have any available units?
408 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Russell Ave N have?
Some of 408 Russell Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
408 Russell Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Russell Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 408 Russell Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 408 Russell Ave N offers parking.
Does 408 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Russell Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 408 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 408 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 408 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Velo
115 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University