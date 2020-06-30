408 Russell Ave N

Amenities

Bryn Mawr neighborhood is the northwestern anchor to the Minneapolis beautiful chain of lakes, yet it is just minutes from shopping and business centers; and a number of important historic sites.

This gorgeous upper level-1 bedroom + Office/ 1 bath Duplex is surrounded by over 650 acres of parks, lakes, and trails, and retains much of its original small town charm, while having very good access to some of the best urban and natural features of Minneapolis and the nearby suburbs. Newer paint throughout and new carpet in the office! Beautiful hardwood floors make this unit very warm and inviting. Sunny kitchen with lots of cupboard space. Wonderful open floor plan. Living and dining room offer nice built in's. This unit also has basement for additional space. Shared washer and dryer. 1 car garage! Available March 1st, 2020. $1050/month.