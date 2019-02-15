404 Washington Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking internet access

Live in the heart of the North Loop in this gorgeous, one of a kind true timber and beam construction loft for lease! Features of this Security Lofts unit includes 10 foot ceilings, exposed brick exterior walls, true open loft concept, polished concrete floors, wood columns/beams/ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, huge closet with laundry, and downtown views! New dishwasher and newer washer/dryer. Security Warehouse/5th Ave Lofts complex offers professional onsite management, secure access, free guest parking onsite retail, two fitness centers, two massive party rooms, rooftop patio and more. Included in rent: water, sewer, trash, gas, heat, a/c, basic cable, internet, large storage, and 1 heated parking stall.