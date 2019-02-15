All apartments in Minneapolis
404 Washington Avenue N

404 Washington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

404 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Live in the heart of the North Loop in this gorgeous, one of a kind true timber and beam construction loft for lease! Features of this Security Lofts unit includes 10 foot ceilings, exposed brick exterior walls, true open loft concept, polished concrete floors, wood columns/beams/ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathroom, huge closet with laundry, and downtown views! New dishwasher and newer washer/dryer. Security Warehouse/5th Ave Lofts complex offers professional onsite management, secure access, free guest parking onsite retail, two fitness centers, two massive party rooms, rooftop patio and more. Included in rent: water, sewer, trash, gas, heat, a/c, basic cable, internet, large storage, and 1 heated parking stall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

