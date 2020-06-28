All apartments in Minneapolis
4030 15th Avenue S
4030 15th Avenue S

4030 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4030 15th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom second-floor condo available now in a quiet and secure building near Lake Nokomis, Midtown Exchange and multiple convenient freeway access points in South Minneapolis! Also located close in proximity to Downtown Minneapolis and several parks and attractions, this unit features a private balcony, additional storage closet across the hall, an A/C wall unit in the living room, dishwasher, microwave and free off-street parking. The unit boasts hardwood floors, up-to-date appliances and a carpeted and spacious bedroom. The building amenities include community laundry in the basement with a reloadable card, outdoor community pool, courtyard and grilling area, common areas for reading or studying and more! Tenant responsible for electric. All other utilities included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,025. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. One cat is permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 15th Avenue S have any available units?
4030 15th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 15th Avenue S have?
Some of 4030 15th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 15th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4030 15th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 15th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 15th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 4030 15th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4030 15th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4030 15th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 15th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 15th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 4030 15th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 4030 15th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 4030 15th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 15th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 15th Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
