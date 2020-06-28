4030 15th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this updated 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom second-floor condo available now in a quiet and secure building near Lake Nokomis, Midtown Exchange and multiple convenient freeway access points in South Minneapolis! Also located close in proximity to Downtown Minneapolis and several parks and attractions, this unit features a private balcony, additional storage closet across the hall, an A/C wall unit in the living room, dishwasher, microwave and free off-street parking. The unit boasts hardwood floors, up-to-date appliances and a carpeted and spacious bedroom. The building amenities include community laundry in the basement with a reloadable card, outdoor community pool, courtyard and grilling area, common areas for reading or studying and more! Tenant responsible for electric. All other utilities included in rent! Security Deposit: $1,025. Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. One cat is permitted with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!