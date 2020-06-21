4025 10th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 20TH *** 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM



See rental requirements!



Call this Amazing S.Minneapolis Bungalow Home! AVAIL NOW

this home is located in the Bancroft neighborhood close to shops, Cafes, Schools, Selby and McRae Park, and so much more!

Enjoy newly updated kitchen and built-ins, Gas Stainless Stove and appliances.

This home features beautiful wood floors and natural woodwork through out and gorgeous Hutch. Main floor dining, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level features huge master suite. Basement has laundry, lots of space and storage.

Enjoy privacy in back yard for grilling and relaxing and single car garage.



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times the rent

Deposit equal to rent

Min. Credit 600

Clean background check

Good Rental History / No evictions

Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8 or Govt. Subsidies

No Smoking

Pets Ok with Deposit and Pet Rent

No utilities included in rent.



If interested in this home and to schedule a showing starting 6/8/2020

Please go to our website -

www.twincitieshomerental.com

Review requirement's and fill out Agent Contact form OR

Please call or text 612.545.8138/Cosette

for further information.



Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.