4025 10th Ave S

Amenities
** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 20TH *** 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
See rental requirements!
Call this Amazing S.Minneapolis Bungalow Home! AVAIL NOW
this home is located in the Bancroft neighborhood close to shops, Cafes, Schools, Selby and McRae Park, and so much more!
Enjoy newly updated kitchen and built-ins, Gas Stainless Stove and appliances.
This home features beautiful wood floors and natural woodwork through out and gorgeous Hutch. Main floor dining, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level features huge master suite. Basement has laundry, lots of space and storage.
Enjoy privacy in back yard for grilling and relaxing and single car garage.
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times the rent
Deposit equal to rent
Min. Credit 600
Clean background check
Good Rental History / No evictions
Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8 or Govt. Subsidies
No Smoking
Pets Ok with Deposit and Pet Rent
No utilities included in rent.
If interested in this home and to schedule a showing starting 6/8/2020
Please go to our website -
www.twincitieshomerental.com
Review requirement's and fill out Agent Contact form OR
Please call or text 612.545.8138/Cosette
for further information.
Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.