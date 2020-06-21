All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

4025 10th Ave S

4025 10th Avenue South · (612) 545-8138
Location

4025 10th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bancroft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 20TH *** 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM

See rental requirements!

Call this Amazing S.Minneapolis Bungalow Home! AVAIL NOW
this home is located in the Bancroft neighborhood close to shops, Cafes, Schools, Selby and McRae Park, and so much more!
Enjoy newly updated kitchen and built-ins, Gas Stainless Stove and appliances.
This home features beautiful wood floors and natural woodwork through out and gorgeous Hutch. Main floor dining, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Upper level features huge master suite. Basement has laundry, lots of space and storage.
Enjoy privacy in back yard for grilling and relaxing and single car garage.

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times the rent
Deposit equal to rent
Min. Credit 600
Clean background check
Good Rental History / No evictions
Sorry this home does not participate in Section 8 or Govt. Subsidies
No Smoking
Pets Ok with Deposit and Pet Rent
No utilities included in rent.

If interested in this home and to schedule a showing starting 6/8/2020
Please go to our website -
www.twincitieshomerental.com
Review requirement's and fill out Agent Contact form OR
Please call or text 612.545.8138/Cosette
for further information.

Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with additional deposit of $200 (refundable) and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 10th Ave S have any available units?
4025 10th Ave S has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 10th Ave S have?
Some of 4025 10th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 10th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4025 10th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 10th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 10th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4025 10th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4025 10th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 4025 10th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 10th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 10th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4025 10th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4025 10th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4025 10th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 10th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 10th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
