Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

CHARMING 2 BED/1 BATH 2ND FL UNIT IN CONVENIENT STEVENS SQUARE NEIGHBORHOOD! JUST MINUTES TO UPTOWN OR DOWNTOWN. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY, FRESH PAINT, BRIGHT WHITE KITCHEN + EYE CATCHING HARDWOOD FLOORS! UNIT INCLUDES ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT IN ATTACHED PARKING LOT AND STORAGE UNIT. LAUNDRY IN LL OF BUILDING. CLOSE TO US ROUTES, LORING PARK, RESTAURANTS, AND NIGHTLIFE. AVAILABLE NOW. FIRST, LAST, AND DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING. 12 MO. LEASE MINIMUM BUT LONGER LEASE IS PREFERRED.