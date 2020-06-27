401 N 2nd Street

Amenities

For those downtown dwellers looking to live in the North Loop and need square footage, this 2000 square foot 2BR, 2BA with two parking stalls in one of the largest options and best values in the North Loop! Features include hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless, granite and large island, upgraded lighting package, master suite with custom closets, large inset balcony facing downtown, and tons of in-unit storage. 5th Ave Lofts features professional onsite management, community room, fitness room, rooftop patio, 1st floor grocery/market and more! Included in rent: 2 parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.