401 N 2nd Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

401 N 2nd Street

401 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

401 2nd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
For those downtown dwellers looking to live in the North Loop and need square footage, this 2000 square foot 2BR, 2BA with two parking stalls in one of the largest options and best values in the North Loop! Features include hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless, granite and large island, upgraded lighting package, master suite with custom closets, large inset balcony facing downtown, and tons of in-unit storage. 5th Ave Lofts features professional onsite management, community room, fitness room, rooftop patio, 1st floor grocery/market and more! Included in rent: 2 parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N 2nd Street have any available units?
401 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 401 N 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 401 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 401 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 N 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 401 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 401 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 N 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
