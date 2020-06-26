All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 4 2019

3955 Girard Ave N

3955 Girard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Girard Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bath North Minneapolis home. Home features 3 main level bedrooms, a spacious enclosed front porch! Huge two car garage on the backside of the home.

Available for immediate move in only! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, including water/sewer, gas, electricity and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. Strictly no pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Section 8 voucher accepted. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Girard Ave N have any available units?
3955 Girard Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3955 Girard Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Girard Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Girard Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Girard Ave N offers parking.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N have a pool?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Girard Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Girard Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
