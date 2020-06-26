3955 Girard Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bath North Minneapolis home. Home features 3 main level bedrooms, a spacious enclosed front porch! Huge two car garage on the backside of the home.



Available for immediate move in only! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, including water/sewer, gas, electricity and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. Strictly no pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Section 8 voucher accepted. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. 600+ credit score only.