Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

3929 Xerxes Ave S

3929 Xerxes Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny 2 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Linden Hills! Fully Furnished and Available Now! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com!

This fully furnished home is available immediately for a short-term lease, or longer term as a roommate situation. Located in the sought-after Linden Hills neighborhood, only blocks from Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet, this home features handsome hardwood floors and a full-sized kitchen with center island and double-oven. A formal dining room and living room provide plenty of space for entertaining. There is also a rec room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the patio with the privacy of the fenced backyard. Washer and dryer as well as attached 1-car garage. No pets, please.

To schedule a showing, call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1834051)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have any available units?
3929 Xerxes Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have?
Some of 3929 Xerxes Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Xerxes Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Xerxes Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Xerxes Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Xerxes Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Xerxes Ave S offers parking.
Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3929 Xerxes Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have a pool?
No, 3929 Xerxes Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3929 Xerxes Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Xerxes Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Xerxes Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
