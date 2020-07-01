3929 Xerxes Ave S

Amenities

Sunny 2 Bd / 2 Ba Home in Linden Hills! Fully Furnished and Available Now! - Another Great Rental from CitiesRentals.com!



This fully furnished home is available immediately for a short-term lease, or longer term as a roommate situation. Located in the sought-after Linden Hills neighborhood, only blocks from Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet, this home features handsome hardwood floors and a full-sized kitchen with center island and double-oven. A formal dining room and living room provide plenty of space for entertaining. There is also a rec room and plenty of storage. Enjoy the patio with the privacy of the fenced backyard. Washer and dryer as well as attached 1-car garage. No pets, please.



