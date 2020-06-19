3927 Cedar Ave S Lower

Amenities

2br/1ba Duplex for Rent, Includes most Utillities! - Property Id: 130936



DESCRIPTION:

This lower unit offers brand new flooring in the bedrooms and kitchen, brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel/gas oven appliances, fresh paint, large living and dining room and new lighting throughout. Unit has a 1 car detached garage and new driveway in the back. There is a shared coin operated washer/dryer in the basement.



LEASE TERMS:

$1450 Security Deposit.

Utility bills included: water, garbage, electric.

Tenet to pay for gas.

No pets or smoking allowed.

This home does not qualify for Section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults ($35 fee/adult)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This duplex is privately managed and has recently passed city inspections. Contact Dan (hablo espaol e ingles) via text or email.



