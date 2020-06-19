All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3927 Cedar Ave S Lower
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

3927 Cedar Ave S Lower

3927 Cedar Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3927 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2br/1ba Duplex for Rent, Includes most Utillities! - Property Id: 130936

DESCRIPTION:
This lower unit offers brand new flooring in the bedrooms and kitchen, brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel/gas oven appliances, fresh paint, large living and dining room and new lighting throughout. Unit has a 1 car detached garage and new driveway in the back. There is a shared coin operated washer/dryer in the basement.

LEASE TERMS:
$1450 Security Deposit.
Utility bills included: water, garbage, electric.
Tenet to pay for gas.
No pets or smoking allowed.
This home does not qualify for Section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults ($35 fee/adult)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This duplex is privately managed and has recently passed city inspections. Contact Dan (hablo espaol e ingles) via text or email.

Apply Now:
http://turbo.rent/s/130936c
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130936p
Property Id 130936

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5011609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have any available units?
3927 Cedar Ave S Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have?
Some of 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Cedar Ave S Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower pet-friendly?
No, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower offer parking?
Yes, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower offers parking.
Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have a pool?
No, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have accessible units?
No, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Cedar Ave S Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University