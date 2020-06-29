All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

3921 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Standish

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Enjoy this second floor unit in a charming 1928 South Minneapolis Duplex, renovated in 2017. Walk to Everett's Grocery, Matt’s Bar, and Sibley Park. South Minneapolis is a bikers paradise, with Midtown Global Market, Seward Co-op, Lake Nakomis, Minnehaha Falls, and Riverview Theater being some of our favorite places to bike. Large living/dining rooms with refinished oak floors and many windows. New large kitchen with good work flow. There are many double drawers for ample storage, whether kitchen or home office. Refinished maple hardwood floors in bedrooms. Window treatments and curtain rods for privacy. Also: Remodeled bath. Your own washer/dryer in the basement. One private garage stall included (additional outdoor off-street parking spot available for $50/mo). Fenced in backyard. Storage room in basement, with additional storage in hallway and garage. Fiber optic internet available via US Internet. Sound proofing installed between units. Mini-split AC system and window units provided. Owners nearby. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have any available units?
3921 Cedar Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have?
Some of 3921 Cedar Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Cedar Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Cedar Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Cedar Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Cedar Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3921 Cedar Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 Cedar Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3921 Cedar Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3921 Cedar Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Cedar Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 Cedar Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
