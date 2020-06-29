3921 Cedar Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Enjoy this second floor unit in a charming 1928 South Minneapolis Duplex, renovated in 2017. Walk to Everett's Grocery, Matt’s Bar, and Sibley Park. South Minneapolis is a bikers paradise, with Midtown Global Market, Seward Co-op, Lake Nakomis, Minnehaha Falls, and Riverview Theater being some of our favorite places to bike. Large living/dining rooms with refinished oak floors and many windows. New large kitchen with good work flow. There are many double drawers for ample storage, whether kitchen or home office. Refinished maple hardwood floors in bedrooms. Window treatments and curtain rods for privacy. Also: Remodeled bath. Your own washer/dryer in the basement. One private garage stall included (additional outdoor off-street parking spot available for $50/mo). Fenced in backyard. Storage room in basement, with additional storage in hallway and garage. Fiber optic internet available via US Internet. Sound proofing installed between units. Mini-split AC system and window units provided. Owners nearby. No Pets.