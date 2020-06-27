All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3912 43rd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3912 43rd Ave S
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:44 AM

3912 43rd Ave S

3912 43rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3912 43rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Howe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tons of character in this 2+ Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1,812 square foot home with a 1 Car Garage in South Minneapolis! Newer furnace and Central A/C. Hardwood floors throughout with a covered front porch, a built-in Buffet in formal Dining Room, large Living room, Kitchen with informal Dining area, The Upper level includes all 3 Bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Each Bedroom has large closets and hardwood floors. The lower level includes the Laundry area, 2nd Living space and Wet Bar for entertaining. Located close to everything including: Parks, Walking/Biking paths, Mississippi River, Light rail, Minnehaha Falls, U of M, MOA, and airport. Lease Term: 12 Months plus all utilities. Pet Policy: ok - $300 per pet fee-$100 non-refundable per/pet in addition to $25/mo pet rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Discount of $50/month for lawn and snow care. MARKETED BY LICENSED BRIDGE REALTY, LLL AGENT AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY NEW CONCEPTS MGMT. CALL 612-245-0088 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 43rd Ave S have any available units?
3912 43rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 43rd Ave S have?
Some of 3912 43rd Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 43rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3912 43rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 43rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 43rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3912 43rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3912 43rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 3912 43rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 43rd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 43rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3912 43rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3912 43rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3912 43rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 43rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 43rd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Calhoun Towers Apartments
3430 List Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55416
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University