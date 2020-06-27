3912 43rd Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tons of character in this 2+ Bedroom, 3 Bathroom 1,812 square foot home with a 1 Car Garage in South Minneapolis! Newer furnace and Central A/C. Hardwood floors throughout with a covered front porch, a built-in Buffet in formal Dining Room, large Living room, Kitchen with informal Dining area, The Upper level includes all 3 Bedrooms with an updated bathroom. Each Bedroom has large closets and hardwood floors. The lower level includes the Laundry area, 2nd Living space and Wet Bar for entertaining. Located close to everything including: Parks, Walking/Biking paths, Mississippi River, Light rail, Minnehaha Falls, U of M, MOA, and airport. Lease Term: 12 Months plus all utilities. Pet Policy: ok - $300 per pet fee-$100 non-refundable per/pet in addition to $25/mo pet rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Discount of $50/month for lawn and snow care. MARKETED BY LICENSED BRIDGE REALTY, LLL AGENT AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY NEW CONCEPTS MGMT. CALL 612-245-0088 for a showing.