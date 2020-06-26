3810 W 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in a quiet West Calhoun neighborhood off Lake Street and France Ave, this 2BR plus den, 2BA 3rd floor condo at “The Chateau” is super charming and an amazing value! Built in 2006 and recently remodeled, unit features include real hardwood flooring, sunny and bright spaces through ample windows, beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite/backsplash/gas range, tasteful lighting package, nicely appointed bathrooms and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash. The Chateau is just steps away from the Greenway Trail, Lake Calhoun, Shopping and Dining, and easy access to Uptown, Hwy 100, 394 etc.