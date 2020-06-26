All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

3810 West 31st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55416
West Calhoun

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in a quiet West Calhoun neighborhood off Lake Street and France Ave, this 2BR plus den, 2BA 3rd floor condo at “The Chateau” is super charming and an amazing value! Built in 2006 and recently remodeled, unit features include real hardwood flooring, sunny and bright spaces through ample windows, beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite/backsplash/gas range, tasteful lighting package, nicely appointed bathrooms and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash. The Chateau is just steps away from the Greenway Trail, Lake Calhoun, Shopping and Dining, and easy access to Uptown, Hwy 100, 394 etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 W 31st Street have any available units?
3810 W 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 W 31st Street have?
Some of 3810 W 31st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 W 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3810 W 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 W 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 3810 W 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3810 W 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 3810 W 31st Street offers parking.
Does 3810 W 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 W 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 W 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3810 W 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3810 W 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3810 W 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 W 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 W 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
