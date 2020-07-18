3745 Harriet Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors extra storage some paid utils internet access

WELL-MAINTAINED CONDO minutes away from Harriet Lake and Bde Maka Ska Lake from PropertyNerds! You can't let this go! DOWNTOWN MPLS, restaurants, stores, bus stores, and major streets/highway within distance. FREE laundry with your own washing machine and shared dryer machines with other tenants. Extra storage space, hardwood floors, all brand new windows first floor unit. Pending internet service to be included with rent. Looking for 8/1 move-in date. Street parking. No Smoking.



UTILITIES: Water/trash included with rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electric.



WARNING: Application fee of $45 is non-refundable regardless of outcome so please make sure you fully agree with this.



PETS: Pets acceptable up to two cats with $200 non-refundable deposit and up to two dogs (35lbs/dog) with $300 non-refundable deposit.



MAINTENANCE: some wear/tear repairs are in the works so please excuse any mess.



SECTION 8: This property does not qualify for housing vouchers.

Contact us to schedule a showing.