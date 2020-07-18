All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:40 PM

3745 Harriet Avenue

3745 Harriet Avenue South · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2041205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3745 Harriet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 103 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
extra storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
internet access
WELL-MAINTAINED CONDO minutes away from Harriet Lake and Bde Maka Ska Lake from PropertyNerds! You can't let this go! DOWNTOWN MPLS, restaurants, stores, bus stores, and major streets/highway within distance. FREE laundry with your own washing machine and shared dryer machines with other tenants. Extra storage space, hardwood floors, all brand new windows first floor unit. Pending internet service to be included with rent. Looking for 8/1 move-in date. Street parking. No Smoking.

UTILITIES: Water/trash included with rent. Tenant responsible for gas/electric.

WARNING: Application fee of $45 is non-refundable regardless of outcome so please make sure you fully agree with this.

PETS: Pets acceptable up to two cats with $200 non-refundable deposit and up to two dogs (35lbs/dog) with $300 non-refundable deposit.

MAINTENANCE: some wear/tear repairs are in the works so please excuse any mess.

SECTION 8: This property does not qualify for housing vouchers.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Harriet Avenue have any available units?
3745 Harriet Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Harriet Avenue have?
Some of 3745 Harriet Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Harriet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Harriet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Harriet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3745 Harriet Avenue offer parking?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3745 Harriet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Harriet Avenue have a pool?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Harriet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Harriet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Harriet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
