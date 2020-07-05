All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3723 Fremont Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3723 Fremont Ave N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

3723 Fremont Ave N

3723 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3723 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3R. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Laundry hookups. Detached one car garage and large deck off the back of the house. Fully screened in front porch.

Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.

We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Fremont Ave N have any available units?
3723 Fremont Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 Fremont Ave N have?
Some of 3723 Fremont Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 Fremont Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Fremont Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Fremont Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3723 Fremont Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3723 Fremont Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3723 Fremont Ave N offers parking.
Does 3723 Fremont Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Fremont Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Fremont Ave N have a pool?
No, 3723 Fremont Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Fremont Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3723 Fremont Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Fremont Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Fremont Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55792
The Rose Apartments
1928 Portland Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University