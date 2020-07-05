3723 Fremont Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3R. New paint, carpet, and appliances. Laundry hookups. Detached one car garage and large deck off the back of the house. Fully screened in front porch.



Qualifications = no UDs or evictions within past 5 years, no felonies/violent or drug-related convictions within the past 10 years or certain other criminal records, must be able to display a monthly income of 3x rent, credit score of 550+.



We will review applications with credit scores above 500, income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, criminal records, or with evictions from the past 2-5 years, but applicants with any one of these criteria may be asked to pay an additional security deposit.