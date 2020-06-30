3640 Blaisdell ave

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, sunny 2-Level upper unit of duplex - Property Id: 272371



Beautiful, sunny 2-Lvl upper unit of duplex in desirable Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms . Hardwood floors on 2nd floor, beautiful wood and built ins. 3rd floor has an additional open space that could be used for a playroom, office or lounge area (in the below photos it's pictured as the nursery). Large 3 season porch.



Detached garage with one parking space in garage, one space behind garage. Close to Downtown Minneapolis, Bus Lines, Restaurants, and Shopping. Lakes easily accessible.



Newly landscaped backyard space/patio shared with first floor, long renting tenants.



Free laundry in the basement (each unit has it's own washer/dryer). Abundant storage. Fiber-optic internet available.



Will consider small animals on a case by case basis.



Owner pays: water, trash and sewage



Tenant pays: gas, electric, phone, internet (fiber-optic available).



