3640 Blaisdell ave
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3640 Blaisdell ave

3640 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, sunny 2-Level upper unit of duplex - Property Id: 272371

Beautiful, sunny 2-Lvl upper unit of duplex in desirable Kingfield neighborhood of south Minneapolis. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms . Hardwood floors on 2nd floor, beautiful wood and built ins. 3rd floor has an additional open space that could be used for a playroom, office or lounge area (in the below photos it's pictured as the nursery). Large 3 season porch.

Detached garage with one parking space in garage, one space behind garage. Close to Downtown Minneapolis, Bus Lines, Restaurants, and Shopping. Lakes easily accessible.

Newly landscaped backyard space/patio shared with first floor, long renting tenants.

Free laundry in the basement (each unit has it's own washer/dryer). Abundant storage. Fiber-optic internet available.

Will consider small animals on a case by case basis.

Owner pays: water, trash and sewage

Tenant pays: gas, electric, phone, internet (fiber-optic available).

Unit Amenities:
- dishwasher
- dryer
- microwave
- oven
- refrigerator
- washer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272371
Property Id 272371

(RLNE5746178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Blaisdell ave have any available units?
3640 Blaisdell ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Blaisdell ave have?
Some of 3640 Blaisdell ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Blaisdell ave currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Blaisdell ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Blaisdell ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 Blaisdell ave is pet friendly.
Does 3640 Blaisdell ave offer parking?
Yes, 3640 Blaisdell ave offers parking.
Does 3640 Blaisdell ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 Blaisdell ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Blaisdell ave have a pool?
No, 3640 Blaisdell ave does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Blaisdell ave have accessible units?
No, 3640 Blaisdell ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Blaisdell ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 Blaisdell ave has units with dishwashers.

