3600 17th Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - This beautiful 3 bed/1 bath unit is conveniently located walking distance to Powderhorn Park and a short drive to Lake Nokomis, Minnehaha Regional Park, and the Mississippi River, all while just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis! The unit is the entire 3rd floor and has stunning hard wood floors, two dining areas, and plenty of storage/closet space. The price includes water, garbage, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. The unit comes with an off-street parking spot, convenient on-site laundry, and a large shared deck overlooking the neighborhood! Owner pays for trash, sewer, water, snow removal, and lawn care; tenant pays for electricity and gas



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5375227)