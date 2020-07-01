All apartments in Minneapolis
Location

3600 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - This beautiful 3 bed/1 bath unit is conveniently located walking distance to Powderhorn Park and a short drive to Lake Nokomis, Minnehaha Regional Park, and the Mississippi River, all while just a few miles from downtown Minneapolis! The unit is the entire 3rd floor and has stunning hard wood floors, two dining areas, and plenty of storage/closet space. The price includes water, garbage, lawn maintenance, and snow removal. The unit comes with an off-street parking spot, convenient on-site laundry, and a large shared deck overlooking the neighborhood! Owner pays for trash, sewer, water, snow removal, and lawn care; tenant pays for electricity and gas

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5375227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 17th Ave S have any available units?
3600 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 17th Ave S have?
Some of 3600 17th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3600 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3600 17th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3600 17th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3600 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 17th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3600 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3600 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3600 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

