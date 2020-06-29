All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3535 21st Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3535 21st Ave S
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

3535 21st Ave S

3535 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Corcoran
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3535 21st Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
A charming 2 bedroom & 1 bath in south Minneapolis near shopping, restaurants and the Hiawatha Light Rail Line. The home was recently renovated, has a fenced in backyard with off-street parking. The garage is not available. There is an option to create a garden that has already been established.

Pet Policy : Cats and dogs considered with extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent. Limited to 1 pet.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removable

This home does not participate in rental subsidy programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 21st Ave S have any available units?
3535 21st Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 21st Ave S have?
Some of 3535 21st Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 21st Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3535 21st Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 21st Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3535 21st Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3535 21st Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3535 21st Ave S offers parking.
Does 3535 21st Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 21st Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 21st Ave S have a pool?
No, 3535 21st Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3535 21st Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3535 21st Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 21st Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 21st Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

311 Kenwood Parkway
311 Kenwood Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Breton
707 8th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edge on Oak
313 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Central
3501 2nd Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University