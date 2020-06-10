All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3534 Blaisdell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3534 Blaisdell Ave
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:54 AM

3534 Blaisdell Ave

3534 Blaisdell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3534 Blaisdell Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, period built-ins and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large sun-filled spaces through-out; natural woodwork; high ceilings. Relaxing 3-season porch off the back overlooking the backyard. Lots of secure storage space in the unfinished basement. Washer and dryer included. Located just a few blocks from Lake Calhoun, Restaurants, and easy access to freeway.
- Beautiful, very large 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and a private 3 season porch duplex.
- Second floor, and over 1,512 square feet in size.
- Your own washer/dryer on the lower level of the duplex.
- Two private storage rooms on the lower level.
- Garage parking, and also off-street parking.
- Prime Location in South Minneapolis. Steps to restaurants, coffee, lakes.
- Newer stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
- Hardwood floors throughout. Period built-ins. Original natural wood work.
- Pre-wired for FIBER Internet!
- Credit score 700+. Total household income 3 x rent.
- We cover lawn care and snow removal, and also 50% of water/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
3534 Blaisdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 3534 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3534 Blaisdell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3534 Blaisdell Ave offers parking.
Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3534 Blaisdell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 3534 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3534 Blaisdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 Blaisdell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University