3519 Harriet Avenue - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom apartment located in the greater uptown area. Freshly painted, brand new windows throughout, and updated kitchen. Abundant storage throughout the unit including walk in entry closet, large pantry, and extra large linen closet. Original hardwood floors, natural wood work, built ins, and tons of natural light. A top floor unit located in a quiet 4 unit apartment building. Single car garage parking is included. Laundry and storage available in the basement. Pet Friendly.



-Landlord pays water and sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal



-Tenant pays gas, electricity, all other optional utilities (Cable, etc.)



For more information, please see our website at https://riverlakepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home