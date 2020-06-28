3519 Harriet Avenue - 3

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom apartment located in the greater uptown area. Freshly painted, brand new windows throughout, and updated kitchen. Abundant storage throughout the unit including walk in entry closet, large pantry, and extra large linen closet. Original hardwood floors, natural wood work, built ins, and tons of natural light. A top floor unit located in a quiet 4 unit apartment building. Single car garage parking is included. Laundry and storage available in the basement. Pet Friendly.
-Landlord pays water and sewer, trash, lawn and snow removal
-Tenant pays gas, electricity, all other optional utilities (Cable, etc.)
For more information, please see our website at https://riverlakepropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home