Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

3518 Aldrich Ave N

3518 Aldrich Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Aldrich Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
McKinley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Single family nr Dwtn mpls avlbl Mar 1 - Property Id: 135000

Move in ready 4br/1bth. 2br on main level, 2br and family room on upper level. The house has new bathroom, kitchen cabinets and appliances, paint and carpet. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, shopping highways and parks.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:
This house is professionally painted inside and outside. Has newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Has four season porch in the front and screened porch in the back to enjoy cool breezes in the summer. Nice, quiet neighborhood, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis, shopping, and bus line.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

