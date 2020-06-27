3518 Aldrich Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated microwave carpet range

Single family nr Dwtn mpls avlbl Mar 1 - Property Id: 135000



Move in ready 4br/1bth. 2br on main level, 2br and family room on upper level. The house has new bathroom, kitchen cabinets and appliances, paint and carpet. Conveniently located with easy access to schools, shopping highways and parks.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME:

This house is professionally painted inside and outside. Has newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Has four season porch in the front and screened porch in the back to enjoy cool breezes in the summer. Nice, quiet neighborhood, just minutes to downtown Minneapolis, shopping, and bus line.

No Pets Allowed



