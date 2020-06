Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom + Den house in Minneapolis! - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath + Den house in highly sought after Minneapolis location! Only 8 min from downtown!



The house features amazing hardwood floors, large den/office, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, huge finished basement, and much more!! Come check this out before its gone! Contact us to set up a showing!



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639



(RLNE4924190)