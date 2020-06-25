3506 Pleasant Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Duplex: Unique, spacious and well lit 4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom upper level duplex in the amazing Lyndale neighborhood. Wrap around outdoor porch. Walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa.

Walking distance to Lynn/Lake. Close to Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet. One parking spot included and garage stall/space included. Bus routes 135 (express downtown), 18, and 4 within blocks.

$2400.00/mo, $2400.00 security deposit. Email (hhproperties.mn@gmail.com) or text 612-999-8755 or 218-330-3771. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.