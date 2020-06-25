All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:32 AM

3506 Pleasant Ave

3506 Pleasant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Pleasant Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Duplex: Unique, spacious and well lit 4 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom upper level duplex in the amazing Lyndale neighborhood. Wrap around outdoor porch. Walking distance to numerous shops and restaurants including Pat's Tap and Hola Arepa.
Walking distance to Lynn/Lake. Close to Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet. One parking spot included and garage stall/space included. Bus routes 135 (express downtown), 18, and 4 within blocks.
$2400.00/mo, $2400.00 security deposit. Email (hhproperties.mn@gmail.com) or text 612-999-8755 or 218-330-3771. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have any available units?
3506 Pleasant Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3506 Pleasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Pleasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Pleasant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3506 Pleasant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Pleasant Ave offers parking.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Pleasant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have a pool?
No, 3506 Pleasant Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 3506 Pleasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Pleasant Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 Pleasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 Pleasant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

