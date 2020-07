Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming two story home with spacious fenced in backyard. This home has been updated throughout including fresh paint, refinished hardwood, new tile in kitchen & bathroom, new appliances, cabinets, countertops, and built ins. Unfinished basement with lots of room for storage. Call to set up a showing.