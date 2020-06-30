3408 17th Ave S

Amenities

Three bedroom, 1 bath charming south Minneapolis home near Powderhorn Park! Stunning woodwork and features throughout - main level features an enclosed front porch, a living room and a dining room separated by a beautiful pocket door, and a kitchen with space for an eat-in table. All bedrooms and an updated bathroom upstairs. Laundry on-site, in the basement. Off street parking and a detached garage.Â



Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. Inquire about pets.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $5,100. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.