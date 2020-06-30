All apartments in Minneapolis
3408 17th Ave S
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

3408 17th Ave S

3408 17th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3408 17th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three bedroom, 1 bath charming south Minneapolis home near Powderhorn Park! Stunning woodwork and features throughout - main level features an enclosed front porch, a living room and a dining room separated by a beautiful pocket door, and a kitchen with space for an eat-in table. All bedrooms and an updated bathroom upstairs. Laundry on-site, in the basement. Off street parking and a detached garage.Â 

Available NOW! Tenant is responsible for all utilities to the home, lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease. Inquire about pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $5,100. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 17th Ave S have any available units?
3408 17th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 17th Ave S have?
Some of 3408 17th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 17th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3408 17th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 17th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 17th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3408 17th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3408 17th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3408 17th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 17th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 17th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3408 17th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3408 17th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3408 17th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 17th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 17th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

