All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3400 Blaisdell Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3400 Blaisdell Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

3400 Blaisdell Ave

3400 Blaisdell Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3400 Blaisdell Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Spacious recently updated unit with private balcony: 3 bed, 2 bath upper unit in a duplex with in unit laundry and central air AC.

Cedar privacy fence installed last Fall.

Located minutes from uptown, near Bde Maka Ska lake, Lake Harriet, and Lake of the Isles. Only a 2 block walk to nearest bus station, and just one block from Nicollet Ave, teeming with bars and restaurants.

The Blaisdell YMCA is literally across the street.

$2100/mo, $2100 security deposit. Water, trash, and 300 Mbps internet is included. One time $200 pet fee, no monthly pet rent.

Available June 1st. Call Aaron at 507-273-4589.

This is a property managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have any available units?
3400 Blaisdell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have?
Some of 3400 Blaisdell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 Blaisdell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Blaisdell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Blaisdell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 Blaisdell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave offer parking?
No, 3400 Blaisdell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3400 Blaisdell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have a pool?
No, 3400 Blaisdell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have accessible units?
No, 3400 Blaisdell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Blaisdell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3400 Blaisdell Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Point
4300 Highway 7
Minneapolis, MN 55416
365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Sydney Hall/Dinkydome
310 15th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55455
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Second + Second
120 2nd Street N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University