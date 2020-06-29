3400 Blaisdell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Spacious recently updated unit with private balcony: 3 bed, 2 bath upper unit in a duplex with in unit laundry and central air AC.



Cedar privacy fence installed last Fall.



Located minutes from uptown, near Bde Maka Ska lake, Lake Harriet, and Lake of the Isles. Only a 2 block walk to nearest bus station, and just one block from Nicollet Ave, teeming with bars and restaurants.



The Blaisdell YMCA is literally across the street.



$2100/mo, $2100 security deposit. Water, trash, and 300 Mbps internet is included. One time $200 pet fee, no monthly pet rent.



Available June 1st. Call Aaron at 507-273-4589.



